Holmes, Peter 'Frog': 18.10.2018 A year has passed my dear husband and best friend, missing you so much. The fun times you would create at family and friend gatherings, working together, travelling and companionship. You were so special to so many. You left us beautiful memories your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you're always by our side. Forever yours. Love Heather. Dad, we miss you every single day. We miss your guidance, spending time with you and most of all being able to make that phone call to ask for help or advice. Your memory will never fade. Pop, we miss motorbike riding with you, going on trips with you and your hugs. We miss you lots and lots. Milton, Calise, Marley, Dane and Hudson. Twelve long months without you. Not a day goes by that we don't wish you were here to talk about buying a car, to crack a joke at, to see how much Fletcher has grown and to meet our darling Ashton. We are so lucky to have you watch over us now. Hope the Bicardi is cold and the fish are biting. All our love Jethro, Jessica, Fletcher and Ashton xxxx.
Published in West Coast Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019