|
|
MCINNIS, Peter Gillen (John): 27.7.1926 - 26.6.2019 Late of Yantanabie Passed away peacefully at the Streaky Bay Hospital Husband of Erica Loved father of Meredith, Judith, Wendy and Jack Father-in-law to Mal, Wayne, Steven and Katy. Grandpa of Emily, Sally, Holly, Billie-Jaye, Angus, Joseph and Lachlan Great grandpa of Maya "I've had a good innings" The Funeral Service for Mr Peter Gillen (John) McInnis, was conducted in its entirety in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Streaky Bay on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. West Coast Funerals 8684 2001
Published in West Coast Sentinel on July 4, 2019