Home
Services
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MCINNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Gillen (John) MCINNIS


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peter Gillen (John) MCINNIS Notice
MCINNIS, Peter Gillen (John): 27.7.1926 - 26.6.2019 Late of Yantanabie Passed away peacefully at the Streaky Bay Hospital Husband of Erica Loved father of Meredith, Judith, Wendy and Jack Father-in-law to Mal, Wayne, Steven and Katy. Grandpa of Emily, Sally, Holly, Billie-Jaye, Angus, Joseph and Lachlan Great grandpa of Maya "I've had a good innings" The Funeral Service for Mr Peter Gillen (John) McInnis, was conducted in its entirety in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Streaky Bay on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. West Coast Funerals 8684 2001



logo
Published in West Coast Sentinel on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices