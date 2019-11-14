|
COLEMAN, Graham McKay: The relatives and friends of the late Mr Graham McKay Coleman, are advised that his Funeral Service will be conducted at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln tomorrow, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Graham may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. West Coast Funerals AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in West Coast Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2019