Gaerth, Garry Victor (Gus): Passed away peacefully at the Laurel Hospice FMC with his loving and caring family by his side on July 19, 2019 Aged 67 Devoted and much loved Husband of Tania and fond companion of Elkie. You fought the battle until you could take no more. It was time to close your eyes and now resting in a better place. You have left me many treasured memories and I will miss you and think of the special times we shared together. Missed by Elkie, no more rides in the ute. You have left us all far too soon. Loved and respected son-in-law of Goey (deceased) and Marlene Ettridge. Respected brother-in-law and good mate of Annette and Ian and Wendy. Admired and special Uncle to Jake, Lucy, Marnie and Simone. You have been to hell and back while fighting the battle and now you are at peace. You will be sadly missed but we will treasure the memories. Eldest son of the late Victor and Maureen. Loved big Brother of Maxine, Mick, Roslyn, Tony and Tina. Loved by all, happy memories. Loved Brother of Maxine, Brother-in-law of Mick. Special and kind Uncle to Grant and Craig. Friend to Melissa and Jade. Great Uncle to Jack and Ruby. Rest peacefully now Gus you know the rules, the jobs done the battle is over. Special Brother to Tony and fond Uncle to Jeff, Nat and family. Beer o'clock Gus.
