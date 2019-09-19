|
GROCKE, Britt David: 10.10.1974 - 9.9.2019 Aged 44 years Son of Wayne and Christine Grocke. Husband of Rachel, father to Hudson, step father to Lara and Tammazin. Ex husband to Mell, father to Jaymee-lee and Brodi. Grandpa to Amaliah and Noah. Big brother to Aaron, Belinda, Tracy, Martin and Kerry. Brother-in-law of Janielle, Brett, Azika and Mick and Luke. Uncle to Kane, Jackson, Angus, Nate, Hamish, Dekota, Jasmine, Colby, Rylan, Lacy, Tex and Max. Dad, To lose you this way leaves a heartache that will never heal. Our hearts, even though broken, will hold on to our most cherished moments with you. We never really understand why, but hope you found the peace you sought and that you can feel our love as you soar. Your spirit lives in our spirits. We love you Dad, now and forever. Jaymee-lee, Brodi and Hudson. OOROO Poppa! Luuuub you! Amaliah and Noah. What a ride we shared these last 27 years, highs and lows, our bond remained strong from the love and respect we share for our kids. I wouldn't change a moment - except this one! I keep going over that last phone call looking for reasons why, but instead it leaves me with a smile for those final laughs and words we shared. You memory will always be part of our future. Your friend Mel.
Published in West Coast Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019