Isobel Jane GENRICH

Isobel Jane GENRICH
GENRICH, Isobel Jane: Passed away peacefully at the Kuhlmann Wing, Ceduna on February 9, 2019 Aged 76 years Dearly loved wife of Basil for 57 years. Much loved mum of Tobie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Jenny, Darren and Jo. Loved nanna of Jamie, Ben Jono, Stephanie, Teagan and Nathan. Loved great nanna of Casey, Lucas, Riley, Tyler and Madison. Will be sadly missed and never forgotten To the carers and nurses who care. My heartfelt thanks. I love you all for your love for my wife. Basil and Tobie.
Published in West Coast Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
